South African Fans Celebrate as Springboks Win Fourth Rugby World Cup Title

Fans in Johannesburg and outside the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, celebrate after the Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in the Rugby World Cup final, securing a record with their fourth title. Rainy weather in the French capital didn't stop the South African fans' jubilant celebrations after the match.

Live updates: Rugby World Cup final: South Africa Springboks vs New Zealand All BlacksThe biggest rivalry in rugby comes to a head as New Zealand's All Blacks meet the Springboks of South Africa in a Rugby World Cup final for the second time.

Rugby World Cup 2023 LIVE: Final showdown between All Blacks and SpringboksOne of the greatest rivalries in world rugby takes centre stage at the Stade de France as New Zealand and South Africa battle for the game's ultimate prize.

Pasifika-powered All Blacks hoping to take win in World Cup final against SpringboksOn Sunday morning in Paris, the All Blacks will play South Africa for the 2023 Rugby World Cup title — and if New Zealand's class of 2023 can beat their fiercest rivals, they will be the most Pasifika-influenced world champion side ever.

Live updates: Springboks defeat All Blacks 12-11 to claim record fourth Rugby World CupSouth Africa completes a successful defence of its crown with a tense 12-11 victory over the All Blacks, who played much of the final without captain Sam Cane after he was sent off in Paris.