South Africa Takes Israel to International Court of Justice Over Gaza Conflict

South Africa has taken Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ, also known as the World Court) in The Hague claiming genocide has been committed against Palestinians during the Gaza conflict. Israel has rejected South Africa’s claim and vowed to contest the case against it. Preliminary hearings will take place in The Hague on January 11 and 12.





Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong took their Labor colleagues by surprise with their sudden move to support an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They chose to amplify Australian concern at the growing humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Labor MPs Support Ceasefire Between Israel and HamasAnthony Albanese and Penny Wong took their Labor colleagues by surprise with their sudden move to support an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Caucus members were expecting the prime minister and foreign minister to side with the United States or repeat their decision six weeks ago when Anthony Albanese spent weeks negotiating a statement with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, that warned against an Israeli siege or blockade in Gaza. Albanese and Wong made a big call instead. They chose to amplify Australian concern at the growing humanitarian disaster in Gaza. They made this call in great secrecy, which meant others in the government only learnt the news when they woke on Wednesday morning, but they had to act with great care. Caucus members disagree about the outcome because some lean to the Israeli view while others are acutely aware of the Palestinian deaths. This makes it easy for Labor’s conservative critics in the media to play up a caucus split.

Australian Minister Criticized for Comments on Israel's Actions in GazaFederal minister Ed Husic has been criticised by Peter Dutton who says he failed to ‘show any sensitivity to the Jewish community here in Australia’.

Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem due to Israel-Hamas warThe typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Dozens Killed in Gaza as Israel Suffers Heavy LossesDozens were killed in Gaza overnight in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, while Israel’s leaders acknowledged the “very heavy price” after 15 soldiers were killed in combat over the weekend. The strike hit the Maghazi refugee camp, east of Deir al-Balah. Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said at least 60 people were killed and the toll was likely to rise.

Israel's War on Hamas to Last for Months, Says Military ChiefIsrael's military chief stated that the war on Hamas will continue for several months, as Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip escalate. The United Nations expressed concern over the increasing number of Palestinian casualties. The Israeli army urged civilians to evacuate the targeted area, but many claimed there was no safe place to go.

