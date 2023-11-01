South Africa superstar enters rare air with fourth World Cup ton in critical clash with Kiwis

The left-handed opener needed 69 more runs to reach the landmark when the Proteas were sent into bat in Pune. And having completed a 62-ball fifty, including three fours and two sixes, De Kock broke through the 500-run barrier with a legside boundary off recalled paceman Tim Southee.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >He went on to score a 103-ball century, his fourth of the tournament, making him the third man to score as many at an ODI World Cup. Only Rohit Sharma (five in 2019) has scored more.

De Kock’s latest innings followed scores of 109 against Australia and 174 against Bangladesh, with South Africa having lost just one of their six games at the tournament so far. The 30-year-old has said he plans to quit one-day international cricket when this tournament is over.

He leads the event run chart ahead of Australia’s David Warner (413) and New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (406). South Africa was 214-1 after 37 overs in a critical game to keep them second in the standings, likely ensuring they will avoid India in the semi-finals.

