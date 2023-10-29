South Africa's Triumph in the 2023 Rugby World Cup

t was Andy Farrell who best summed up the 2023 Rugby World Cup. “Sport can be cruel sometimes – I guess that’s why we love it,” Ireland’s head coach said after his team’s heartbreakingin the quarter-finals. Which is precisely how every All Black squad member felt on Saturday evening as dazzling laser beams, coloured lights and fireworks turned the Stade de France into the planet’s dampest nightclub and South Africa’s ecstatic players danced their way into Springbok folklore.

The extraordinary Siya Kolisi was still singing out loud to himself when he entered the post-game press conference clutching the Webb Ellis Cup, in sharp contrast to his downcast All Black counterpart Sam Cane who had just left. Few Test captains have ever looked as pained as Cane after his team’s recordat Twickenham in August. Here he resembled a man whose entire world had collapsed. The wafer-thin margins between sporting success and failure have seldom been more starkly illustrated.

Which brings us to the other major theme of the past eight weeks. Every single knockout game was won, statistically, by teams who spent less time with ball in hand than their opponents. South Africa, give or take their lineout issues in the final, made fewer errors when it mattered and, lo and behold, ended up with the trophy. England barely mustered any coherent back play and finished third, losing only to a late Bok penalty. headtopics.com

It is something that rugby union again needs to ponder long and hard. As the mesmerising quarter-finals proved, tries do not make great games of rugby per se but “get-rid” kicking, suffocating blitz defence and huge breakdown collisions cannot be allowed to become the only logical blueprint for the world’s best sides.

New Zealand’s departing Ian Foster is not a fan, either – “The game has got a few issues it’s got to sort out” – and Argentina’s Michael Cheika also felt this World Cup was unnecessarily stop-start. “I love rugby more than anything and sometimes I love it and sometimes I hate it because of what I see,” Cheika said, in the wake of the Pumas’. “I think the game is stopped far too much, it needs to flow more. There have been teams here who play great footy. The crowd want to see more of that. headtopics.com

