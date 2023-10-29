South Africa Retains Rugby World Cup Title

South Africa's Siya Kolisi lifts the William Webb Ellis trophy after his Sprinboks team defeated New Zealand to retain the Rugby World Cup.South Africa's Siya Kolisi lifts the William Webb Ellis trophy after his Sprinboks team defeated New Zealand to retain the Rugby World Cup.Rugby World Cup

titles. And, even on a soggy Parisian evening, this really did have the feel of a truly momentous occasion. South Africa have successfully defended their crown and any arguments about the most dominant rugby nation on earth can be temporarily laid to rest.

What an epic, seesawing contest it was. It will be remembered as a tale of two captains. When Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s first black rugby captain, hoisted the Webb Ellis Cup aloft in Japan four years ago it was one of the sport’s most memorable images and now, for every Springbok supporter, there is a glorious sense of deja vu. For his All Black counterpart, Sam Cane, in contrast, it turned out to be the darkest of nights. headtopics.com

The heart-pounding drama, though, was far from over. Kolisi was shown a yellow card five minutes after half-time for making contact with the head of Ardie Savea, encouraging the 14-man New Zealand to launch a frenetic fightback.

Up in the stands two of tennis’s all-time greats, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, would have empathised with the gladiatorial combat. The Springboks, with Handré Pollard kicking superbly and the all-action Pieter-Steph du Toit reproducing the form that made him world player of the year in 2019, are never done and have become only the second men’s team, after New Zealand in 2015, to win successive finals. headtopics.com

It was always going to be thunderous. These two fiercely proud nations have been playing rugby union against each other for 102 years but some games are bigger than others. You could see it in the faces of the South Africa players as they belted out the anthems and in focused Kiwi eyes during the Haka.

South Africa beats New Zealand to claim record fourth Rugby World Cup South Africa became the first team to win the Rugby World Cup four times when they beat New Zealand 12-11 after the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men half an hour in to the match. Read more ⮕

