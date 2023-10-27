South Africa is the ultimate test for the All Blacks – a fixture that can create heroes

ou can go back 100 years and in all that time, the true measure of the All Blacks has been how they perform against South Africa. It has always been seen as the ultimate test and I still have vivid memories of the 1996 tour when New Zealand won a series in South Africa for the very first time. I don’t think it has changed much and if anything, the fact that the South African teams no longer compete in Super Rugby makes it all the more special.

Talking to people back home there is genuine belief that New Zealand can get the better of South Africa once again. It is only 18 months ago that this team was on the ropes, there were calls for Ian Foster to be sacked and for Scott Robertson to be parachuted in but the coaching staff have stuck to their principles, the players have performed well and at the right time.

If we are to have new heroes then the All Blacks will need to match the physicality that England brought to the contest in the semi-final. It caused South Africa huge problems but the battle of the bench ultimately swung the contest in the Springboks’ favour and I expect that to prove pivotal again. headtopics.com

I’m certain that New Zealand will look to come out with a fast start. In terms of their initial physicality and in terms of their ball movement, they’ll look to bring a speed and a tempo that we’ve not seen from them in this tournament yet. Contesting the aerial battle will also be key, as will the transitions – any area where they can inject pace into the game – so expect quick taps and quickly-taken lineouts.

Sean Fitzpatrick and John Hart celebrate after the second Test against South Africa in Pretoria on 24 August 1996, a victory that sealed the All Blacks’ first series win in the country.It wouldn’t surprise me if New Zealand have a plan to expose the edge against South Africa. To do that effectively, it all starts with quick ball and if you’re generating less-than-two-second rucks, the ability of South Africa’s defensive line to get up, get back and then get up again is compromised. headtopics.com

