South Africa hold on to deny Pakistan fightback in Cricket World Cup thriller

Tabraiz Shamsi (left) and Keshav Maharaj celebrate after the latter’s boundary got South Africa to their target with a wicket to spare.Tabraiz Shamsi (left) and Keshav Maharaj celebrate after the latter’s boundary got South Africa to their target with a wicket to spare.Last modified on Fri 27 Oct 2023 21.38 CEST

South Africa went top of the World Cup table and broke their 24-year tournament jinx against Pakistan – but the Proteas were pushed all the way by their opponents’ late fightback in a nervy one-wicket victory.

Chasing 271 to earn their fifth win from six games, South Africa began strongly. Quinton de Kock (24) and Temba Bavuma (28) landed early blows before Aiden Markram’s nerveless 91 and 70-run partnership with David Miller put them in apparent control at 206 for four.Usama Mir (two for 45) came on as a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan and proved a game-changer, getting rid of Rassie van der Dussen (21), and took a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen (12). headtopics.com

Haris Rauf produced a dramatic diving catch off his own delivery to dismiss Lungi Ngidi and Pakistan were suddenly one wicket from victory. Rauf thought he had it when trapping Tabraiz Shamsi lbw, but his appeals were ignored – and DRS ruled umpire’s call, much to the bowler’s dismay and disbelief.

In the end, Keshav Maharaj and Shamsi clung on to settle a tight, tense contest in Chennai, with Maharaj hitting the four runs needed for victory with 16 balls to go. It means South Africa are all but guaranteed a semi-final spot, while Pakistan’s hopes are fading after a fourth defeat in six matches. headtopics.com

“It’s a bit of chaos at the moment, the guys are enjoying the moment, guys picking up Shamsi,” said Bavuma. “Nail-biting finish … there’s obviously been pressure with us chasing. We haven’t done well to rectify that. We’ll have conversations. It’ll be easier to have those conversations now with the win.”Earlier, Pakistan’s batters were in trouble at 141 for five but Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab (43) stitched together an 84-run stand with some powerful strokeplay to reach 270 all out in 46.

