South Africa beat New Zealand by 190 runs in Pune at Cricket World Cup to go top of group standings

Pace bowler Marco Jansen (3-31) began the rout with an early double strike, while spinner Keshav Maharaj (4-46) landed timely blows to ensure New Zealand had no way back at the MCA Stadium in Pune despite a defiant 60 by Glenn Phillips.

"Clinical display I would say," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said. "With the bat we handled the challenge up front and with the ball nipping around. The big partnership really set it up for the boys.

Victory helped South Africa leapfrog India to the top of the standings while New Zealand are still in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals in fourth.However the two sides will meet at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday night in a showdown that will go a long way to determining who finishes top and gets to play the fourth-placed team in the semi-finals.

South Africa began steadily after New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl, as they shrugged off the dismissal of Bavuma (24) and flexed their muscles with top-scorer De Kock going past 500 runs in the tournament.

He scored two more boundaries but offered a simple catch to Phillips at backward point as Tim Southee (2-77) took his first wicket on his return to competitive action after right thumb surgery in September.

"We knew if we could set a platform again for them, I mean the sky's the limit. We (almost) got to 360, so we were pretty chuffed about that."ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports conversation. We dive into the biggest story of the day and get you up to speed with everything else that’s making headlines.

