Things are falling into place perfectly for Ange Postecoglou. A second routine victory over London rivals in the space of five days courtesy of Joel Ward’s own goal and Son Heung-min’s eighth league goal of the season took Tottenham five points clear at the top of the table and wondering just how far they can go this season.

It wasn’t exactly the free-flowing football that this Spurs side has made its trademark under their exciting new manager but having been frustrated by a dogged Palace defence in the first half, a moment of inspiration from James Maddison finally found the breakthrough they were looking for.

“Let them dream – that’s what being a football supporter is all about,” he said. “It’s fair to say this lot have suffered a fair bit so I’m certainly not going to dampen that. For me what is important is that we are giving our supporters some joy and some hope. That’s what football clubs are there for.” headtopics.com

Hodgson admitted that his opposite number’s successful start to life at Spurs had come as no surprise to him having previously locked horns when Postecoglou was in charge of Australia back in 2016. But despite still lacking the creativity of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, Hodgson had promised a response from his players after their 4-0 thrashing at Newcastle last week against the league leaders.

Palace certainly appeared up for the challenge under the lights and could have taken the lead twice inside the opening 10 minutes. Will Hughes looked like he was through on goal but still managed to play in Ayew after struggling to outpace the Tottenham defence, only for Guglielmo Vicario to deny the Ghana forward. It took a better save from the Italian to deny Odsonne Édouard’s effort 90 seconds later as the hosts stepped up the pressure. headtopics.com

