Son Admits to Brutally Beating Mother, Barrister Suggests He Could Have Saved Her

A young man who savagely bashed his mother and hid out with her dead body will forever be haunted by the knowledge he neglected to call triple zero and potentially save her life, his barrister suggests.

Minhinnick, who was aged 20 at the time, had a "highly conflictual" relationship with his mother in the lead-up to the attack, which was prompted by his belief she was mistreating his baby sister, the Supreme Court of Victoria was told on Monday.He was drunk and on drugs on the night of February 9 when his housemates arrived home before midnight to find him standing over and yelling at his mother, who was sitting on the lounge room floor bleeding.

At some point, Minhinnick shifted his assault of Huata from the lounge room to the garage, where he eventually put Band-Aids over lacerations on her nose and chin. Minhinnick's barrister Tim Marsh said his client should have called triple zero but didn't, and that was "a consequence he will have to live with for the rest of his life". headtopics.com

It was unclear whether Huata was still alive when she was taken back to the house and put in Minhinnick's bed, prosecutor David Glynn said. Police found blood on the kitchen floor and walls, in the garage, and on a washing machine and fridge.

"On February the 10th, at 11.32am, I heard this voice in my head and it was Angela calling out to me - she just went, 'mum'," she said in a victim impact statement.