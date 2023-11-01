Some US citizens to leave Gaza today: Biden

The President's comments come as the Rafah border crossing opened for the first time since the war began almost a month ago, to allow injured people and foreign nationals to leave Gaza. Approximately 400 American citizens and their family members have been stuck in Gaza and seeking to leave.

The US has been working to secure their safe passage into Egypt, but previously they were not expected to be in the first group of people allowed to leave the enclave. In a post on X President Joe Biden said,"Today, thanks to American leadership, we secured safe passage for wounded Palestinians and for foreign nationals to exit Gaza".

"We expect American citizens to exit today, and we expect to see more depart over the coming days. We won't let up working to get Americans out of Gaza," he said.

