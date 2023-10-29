Some Tempo Milk bottles sold at Coles, Woolworths recalled over E. coli contamination

Some of Tempo Foods' "Fresh Milk" ﻿bottles were found to be contaminated with E. coli, Food Standards Australia said in itsThe full-cream two litre bottle with use-by dates of October 31 and November 2, the light 2.5 per cent two litre bottle with use-by dates of October 31 and November 2, and the skim zero per cent two litre bottle with the use-by date of October 31, are all affected.Customers are urged to return the relevant bottles to their place of purchase for a cash refund.

E. coli can cause diarrhoea, food poisoning, and even more serious illnesses like pneumonia, according to