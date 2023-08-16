Somalia Floods Leave Families with Nowhere to Hide

First, some families fled drought and violence. Now they say they have nowhere to hide from intense flooding as rainfall exacerbated by the weather phenomenon El Niño pummels large parts of Somalia. Beledweyne is among the worst-hit towns, where the Shabelle River has burst its banks and destroyed many homes. 1.6 million people in Somalia could be affected by flooding events in the rainy season lasting until December.

Among the worst-hit towns is the densely populated Beledweyne, where the Shabelle River has burst its banks, destroyed many homes and caused thousands to flee to higher ground near the border with Ethiopia. Hakima Mohamud Hareed, a mother of four including one who is disabled, said her family constantly looks for shelter. The family recently moved to Beledweyne, fleeing battles between the extremist group al-Shabab and Somali government forces. "We left our home in search of safety and stability, but little did we know that we would end up facing another calamity," she said by phone





