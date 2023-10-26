Solar system DC isolator fire on rooftop a warning for home owners to have ageing equipment checked

It was a usual weekday morning for Sharron Booth when her husband noticed the waft of smoke and flames coming from the roof of their home.A family is urging others to get their solar systems checked after a fire broke out on their roofThe Clean Energy Council says while fires are rare, professionals should inspect systems at least once a year"There was flames, full-on flames and black smoke," Ms Booth said.

It was a mad dash with a ladder and fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, but they saved their family home. Now Ms Booth is warning others to get older solar systems checked after an electrician confirmed the fire began in faulty DC isolators.Ms Booth lives in Emerald in central Queensland and said she was not aware they should have been getting regular maintenance checks.In the decade since Ms Booth first installed her solar panels there have been changes to how isolators are kept safe.

"It's a bit like any other major device — if you think of a car after 10 or 15 years it's not running as effectively," said policy director Con Hristodoulidis. Mr Hristodoulidis said systems should be inspected by an accredited installer "at least" once a year, focusing on the isolators and wiring. headtopics.com

"That way they can check the equipment is free from any water ingress, and if there is, action can be taken to avoid any incidents occurring in the future," he said.He said if you notice any damage, such as wires sticking out, avoid touching the system and call in a professional.

Despite being concerned by the incident, Ms Booth said she was still pleased with solar power and the money it had saved on electricity."We make sure there's no leaves caught on them, sticks or anything like that … but as far as electrical checks we had no idea, did not know that we should have got that done," Ms Booth said. headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

Read more:

abcnews »

The building behind brutalism: inside the Smithsons’ Solar PavilionA new book documents the birth of an architect couple’s experimental summer house, which went on to inspire the large-scale blocks they became famous for Read more ⮕

Electricity transmission: Pay households with solar and battery systems and they will use energy wiselyIf you offer money to householders to provide power at certain times or to reduce demand, they will happily do it – provided it isn’t just a pea and thimble trick. Read more ⮕

Average household with solar panels saving thousands of dollars on power bills7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Households could save up to $2000 with solar panels and batteries, data showsNew analysis shows rooftop solar would cut the average default electricity bill by about 39 per cent in Victoria and 48 per cent in NSW. Read more ⮕

Households could save up to $2000 with solar panels and batteries, data showsNew analysis shows rooftop solar would cut the average default electricity bill by about 39 per cent in Victoria and 48 per cent in NSW. Read more ⮕

Households could save up to $2000 with solar panels and batteries, data showsNew analysis shows rooftop solar would cut the average default electricity bill by about 39 per cent in Victoria and 48 per cent in NSW. Read more ⮕