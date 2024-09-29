Sodium Bicarbonate: The 'Gold Dust' Supplement Fueling Olympic Success?

‘I couldn’t recommend it strongly enough,’ said the coach of Olympic gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson, of using a sodium bicarbonate supplement.‘I couldn’t recommend it strongly enough,’ said the coach of Olympic gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson, of using a sodium bicarbonate supplement.

“Probiotics and prebiotics are associated with better general health, but there’s increasing research they can improve performance, too,” says Adam Collins, who is doing a PhD in prebiotics and exercise at Bath University.showed that cyclists burned through more carbohydrate per hour when supplemented with probiotics due to changes in the intestinal lining,” says Collins.

When it comes to dosage, “It depends how quickly you wish to increase your creatine stores,” says Fell. “One option is a loading dose of 20g of creatine per day for five days, followed by a daily dose of 3-5g. Or simply consume 5g a day. You may benefit more if you take creatine immediately after exercise and with carbohydrates such as rice or pasta.” A 250g tub of creatine powder starts from around £10. At 5g per serving, that’s 20p a day.

