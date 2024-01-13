Socceroos start Asian Cup campaign with underwhelming win over India

The Socceroos have started their Asian Cup campaign in winning but underwhelming fashion in Qatar, grinding out a 2-0 victory over the world's No.102 side, India. Australia had intended to start the tournament with a bang against the group B minnows in Doha on Saturday (Sunday AEDT). They instead fizzled at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium until Jackson Irvine pounced on an error from India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and scored in the 50th minute.

Riley McGree then teed up fellow substitute Jordy Bos to score his first international goal and effectively ensure victory in the 73rd minute.The Socceroos lacked attacking incisiveness in a sluggish first half, despite dominating possession and racking up 11 corners.Australia had 14 first-half shots but just two on target as India, with plenty of support in the stands, scrambled brilliantly defensively and were aggressive, dangerous and quick on the counte





