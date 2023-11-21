Socceroos Secure Victory in Scrappy Game in Kuwait

Harry Souttar scored his 10th goal in only 21 international appearances to give the Socceroos victory in a scrappy game in Kuwait. The Socceroos defended well but lacked composure in the final third. Mat Ryan made a crucial save on the stroke of half-time. Australia had a more comfortable second half, with Jordy Bos coming closest to scoring with a header against the bar.





