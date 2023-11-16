Socceroos Begin New Chapter in Campaign for US 2026

Harry Souttar and Jamie Maclaren were on target in the thumping of Bangladesh but the squad knows the campaign to reach US 2026 is about renewalike a warm embrace from an old school friend. Or rediscovering that sweater just as the season changes. The Socceroos gave Australia’s football fans a familiar feeling in their pummelling of Bangladesh at AAMI Stadium on Thursday night. Or maybe the family’s go-to takeaway: a meal well-liked, not for the everyday, but one that has been delivered before.

There’s Harry Souttar nodding home. Jackson Irvine industrious in the middle. Craig Goodwin as potent as ever. The unending grin of Jamie Maclaren. Talk of long-haul flights in the aftermath. And recovery.But despite it all – every flashback, every echo from the past – the future could not be kept at bay. The Socceroos might still be enjoying the afterglow of their successful run at the Qatar World Cup less than a year ago, but Thursday represented the start of a new chapter. It was the first step on the long path to the 2026 showpiece in North Americ

