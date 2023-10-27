Sober raving, beekeeping and playing Dungeons and Dragons – how people with stressful jobs decompress

, an event she enjoys in London, she’ll meet new people, dance and sing Show Me Love at the top of her lungs. It’s just like any night out, but with a key difference – no alcohol.
It’s also a way of keeping fit: while Narmeen regularly goes to gym classes, she finds that sober raves have the bonus of allowing her to express herself creatively. While it often makes for a disturbed night’s sleep, for Richard, the destressing effects of rural solitude are unmatched. “I enjoy the silence, and the sense of distance from other people,” he says.
Flotation tanks or pods are dark, soundproof spaces filled with concentrated Epsom salt water heated to skin temperature. They have become popular in recent years for their capacity to ease stress and migraines, and to boost creativity. headtopics.com
This includes particularly tricky legal cases. “I have such clarity when floating that I sometimes have a whole draft of a letter of response to the opposition ready when I get out.” After emerging from the tank, she’ll usually jot down these ideas.
“It is my destressing tool; it helps with mindfulness,” she says. “It’s a complete escape. Bees are enchanting and hypnotic, and when I’m in their colony, I have to be fully present, particularly when I’m looking for the queen – she can be quite tricky to spot – or looking for eggs, which are tiny.”the time – the people I work with and my family,” says Sophie. “There are no expectations on me when I’m caring for my bees … I feel at peace with them. headtopics.com
But during the drop-in sessions of Dungeons and Dragons he attends in London, Andrew gets to be someone else. The appeal of DnD – a fantasy, table role-playing game that allows players to design their own character – is how immersive it is. “Role-playing games often require you to spin so many plates – be it focusing on the shared storytelling or remembering the occasionally arcane rules,” he says. “I find it offers one of the most complete escapes from work.