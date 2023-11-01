So No 10 was run by donkeys who went to Oxbridge. My dog could have done better

On Wednesday it was the turn of the former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara to give evidence. After listening to Martin “Party Marty” Reynolds and the career sociopathover the previous two days, the counsel for the inquiry, Andrew O’Connor, couldn’t believe his luck. Here was a woman of some depth. Some seriousness. Prone to introspection and self-reflection. Capable of contrition. Well, almost. For a civil servant, this is probably as close as you get to warmth. A proper human being.

But even when Boris and the boys – it was mainly boys – belatedly woke up to the threat of Covid their response was totally useless. First they just thought it was something that would only affect foreigners. The virus would stop at Calais. Just like the Germans in 1940. Then the Italians were a bunch of moaning minnies. So weak they had talked themselves into dying. We in Britain would be far better than that. We would be world-beating. It was something out of the Trump playbook.

O’Connor trod gently throughout. Treating MacNamara as someone who might be suffering from PTSD after working with Johnson and Cummings. She might well be. By the middle of March she had concluded in an email: “We’re all fucked. We’re heading for a disaster.” She was about the only person who seemed remotely bothered about it. Dom was too busy conducting psycho turf wars on other members of staff. Boris was off on holiday. Party Marty was in an altered state.

The one awkward moment came when the questioning turned to parties. Here O’Connor got almost shy, as if he were a bit in love with his witness and MacNamara became somewhat coy. A touch of the Princess Di’s “there were three of us in this relationship”. “I would never have gone to a party,” she said. It wasn’t her style. Well, maybe just a glass of wine at work at the end of the day. Except it was far more than that.

