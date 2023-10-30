Snowy 2.0 Project Reveals Alarming Economic Waste

Snowy Hydro and its hapless pumped-hydro project, Snowy 2.0, have been back in the news recently. The revelations of toxic gases released into the atmosphere from polymers injected to stabilise the mud into which

. But that estimate excluded many items such as exploratory works, project management and interest during construction. In fact, when Snowy 2.0’s cost-benefit sums were first done as part of its final investment decision in 2018, the benefits were claimed to be $4.3 billion to $6.6 billion (which we found to be wildly exaggerated).

But Bowen, who stresses the value of transparency and honesty, has refused to release the cost-benefit analysis on the basis that it is “commercial in confidence”.But a cost-benefit analysis is a calculation of public economics, not a private commercial assessment. All Australians own Snowy 2.0. Do we not have a right to know?The same story has played out in the cost-benefit analysis of transmission. headtopics.com

This is not a partisan attack. Snowy 2.0 has been enthusiastically supported by governments drawn from opposing benches. All have dismissed our criticism of Snowy Hydro’s estimates and claims, and our repeated calls for an independent expert assessment.the final investment decision.When the Australian government bought the NSW and Victorian governments’ shares in Snowy Hydro in 2018, in order to proceed with Snowy 2.0, Snowy Hydro was a respected company with a fine history.

The next cab off the “profligacy with other people’s money” rank is AEMO’s interconnection vision. It has all the hallmarks of Snowy 2.0: gross underestimation of costs, overestimation of benefits, and disregard of the actual environmental, power system security, social and economic impacts. headtopics.com

