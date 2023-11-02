Snake catchers kept busy in WA as males exit hibernation ready to fight for a mate

"When I got there, I found this snake had made a home in a mouse hole under the pavers, so I dug down a bit and ended up pulling out two 1.5 metre western browns," he said.But the gender imbalance could see snakes battling it out over available females."Then the winner of the combat will stick around and mate with the female and the other males and move on from the property.
"A lot of people will say, 'Hey, I've never had a snake in my backyard or I've never seen one in my backyard and this year, I've seen two or three'." Both snake catchers agreed the best way to deal with a snake was to stay still, and call in a professional.Experts say how you respond in the minutes after a snake bite could be the difference between life and death."If you see a snake and you're in close proximity, you just need to stay still wait for it to move away," Mr Couzens said.
"It's not aggressive, they're not going to come out to get you — they're just defensive so they'll get startled, they'll put on a defensive display,""Just stay away from the snake just don't walk towards the snake at all," he said.
Ms Jones said if people wanted to ensure the snake was captured and removed, they should keep an eye on it, and throw a damp towel or cover over it from a distance."Then make sure the snake catchers' numbers are in your phone — don't go racing around trying to find them because by that time … it's headed off already.
