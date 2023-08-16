Snake catcher fights for consciousness after being bitten

A self-employed snake catcher was left fighting for consciousness after he was bitten by one of the country's deadliest reptiles in the scorching terrain of Victoria's north-west. The 50-year-old is one of three busy snake catchers in Mildura. Steven Morrow, 50, faced a sudden health crisis after being bitten while on the job in the semi-arid Mildura region.

He said he was one of three snake catchers in the area at a time when snake sightings are on the increase as temperatures rise in Victoria's hottest local government area. Mr Morrow, who has 30 years of experience wrangling reptiles, said it was emotionally challenging to recall the attack earlier this month. 'Look, I was overworked in the beginning ... we had quite a few call outs that day and I'd just finished trying to slam out three call outs in one hour,' Mr Morrow said. 'I got to the third one and I was just tired ... I'd been bitten on the tip of the finger without knowing it.' Mr Morrow said he continued responding to calls for an hour and a half after he was bitten





