Smooth Travel Experience with Air New Zealand

In the past I have had issues checking in online with Air New Zealand , but this time everything works perfectly. At the airport I drop my bag and join the long queue for security. Then it’s on to the Lufthansa premium lounge , which provides a range of comfortable seating areas as well as a buffet.Three checked bags of 23kg each, plus one-carry-on weighing up to 7kg and one personal item. Air New Zealand is a member of Star Alliance; joining the Air NZ Airpoints program is free.
Air New Zealand will launch new business class suites for North American flights later this year; until then, travellers will have to make do with a rather odd configuration. Three lengthwise rows of seats with chest-high partitions are angled diagonally into the cabin – it reminds me of three rows of dormitory beds. The compartments are narrow with little storage space; it’s a squeeze to find space for my laptop and my phone.
