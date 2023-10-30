'Smart' traffic technology to drastically reduce congestion on Aussie roads

A﻿ Sydney professor has developed groundbreaking technology in an effort to tackle traffic congestion on Australian roads.

Professor Vinayak Dixit, from UNSW's School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, is using data collected from navigation mobile apps to optimise the traffic lights system. Current traffic light systems use sensors, or loop conductors built into the road, to determine when a traffic light should change.Professor Vinayak Dixit, from UNSW's School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, has developed smart traffic signal technology. (Nine)But Dixit has developed technology that collects ﻿information from apps such as Google Maps and Waze to identify bottlenecks and delays in real-time.

"It's about being able to use that data to control and ﻿optimise our traffic lights so we can get people moving faster," Dixit told 9News. New traffic light technology using data from navigation mobile apps could speed up traffic for road users. (Nine) headtopics.com

Although loop detectors are effective at measuring real-time congestion, ﻿Dixit argues they are costly and can only detect traffic in the area in which they are placed.His system has already been trialled at intersections in ﻿India and Indonesia, which are home to some of the world's busiest road networks.Current traffic light systems use sensors and cameras to monitor real-time traffic, but they are costly and only limited to specific areas.

"We've been able to find ﻿significant improvement in delays, anywhere from 18 to 40 per cent in different regions," Dixit said."Data is going to play a huge part in how we manage traffic moving forward," he said. headtopics.com

