Small Businesses Owe $24 Billion in Tax Debt, Warns Australian Tax Commissioner

Small business owners have collected billions of dollars in GST from their customers in recent years but failed to hand it to the tax office, prompting a warning from the new tax commissioner. They have also withheld billions of dollars from their employees' wages, for Pay-As-You-Go tax instalments, but they haven't handed it to tax authorities.

Rob Heferen, the new commissioner of the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), says small businesses collectively owe the ATO about $24 billion in collectable debt relating to their business activity statements (BAS), and he's worried about the implications

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 16 Aussies worth $24 million as key T20 World Cup audition looms in IPLCricket: Western Australia will host the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania, following their 138-run win over Victoria.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Coolangatta Estate property near Berry on the NSW South Coast tipped to sell for $24 millionHistoric Coolangatta Estate on the NSW South Coast includes a resort, award-winning vineyard and a popular wedding venue.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian small towns look back on their moments of stardom when Hollywood moves onClunes in Victoria hides its fictional alter ego well with a main street lined with bookshops, quaint cafes, and electric vehicles. It's one of numerous country towns that have had a brush with Hollywood.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Devastated’: the Samantha Murphy case weighs heavy on a small Australian communityDespite a murder charge being laid, the search for the Ballarat woman’s body continues

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

UK tax change to impact Australian expatsA British tax change looks set to deprive Australian expats in the UK of the benefit of negative gearing on their properties back home, and could also keep them in Britain’s inheritance tax net for a full decade after going home.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

PwC chairman refuses to share tax leaks scandal investigation with Australian parliamentFirm cites legal professional privilege after request for copy of report but provides more detail about scope of investigation

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »