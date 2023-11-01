Slip, slap, sloppy: Squillions spent on public education, but not on our most pressing threat

. The report by the Behavioural Insights Team gave frank advice about what measures are needed to reach net-zero, from public education campaigns to higher taxes on beef and airline travel.on COVID campaigns in one year and also has a sugar tax. It seems there are some fights that government is not prepared to pick.
Another complication is sections of the advertising industry. Big agencies with government contracts can also represent companies whose profits depend on a growth in greenhouse gases.Then there is the government’s own behaviour. It’s difficult to convince the public to switch off coal and gas when the government is greenlighting new coal and gas.
The now-deleted UK behavioural insights paper states that governments must lead by example because “the decisions of government and members of government signals the importance, validity, credibility, and moral authority of the net zero message. Perceived hypocrisy can do a lot to undermine efforts to build public engagement and support.”
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is focusing on the economic opportunities from the renewable energy race. But building big new things is not enough. Governments must also help us to increase our climate knowledge, reduce our emissions, debunk misinformation and prepare for the changes to come.This requires mass, COVID-scale information campaigns and curbs on the unrestrained marketing of coal, gas and high-emissions products.
As one of the greatest environmental communicators of our time, Sir David Attenborough, says: “Saving our planet is now a communications challenge.”is the founder of Comms Declare, representing hundreds of communications agencies and professionals who have pledged not to promote the growth of fossil fuels.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theage | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕