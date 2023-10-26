Slides spark fears for pair; even a new contract won’t end doubts: AFL 2024 coach pressure gauge

In the last five seasons, 11 teams have made changes with an average of three per year - whether that’s via resignation or sacking.

Of the seven clubs who haven’t made a change over the last half-decade, five have won a flag under their current coach, and one just missed one by a kick, while the other has kept getting them close - and is under the pump because of it.The intensity of the spotlight on senior coaches means they get both more criticism and praise than they may deserve, but it’s a fact of life in the AFL system.

But in a world where Alastair Clarkson and Damien Hardwick are no longer at Hawthorn or Richmond, it’s safe to say anyone can go under the right circumstances.Having more talent leave the club is never a good thing, but the pressure on Longmuir runs deeper than that. The Dockers had a significant fall from grace in 2023, taking several steps back in the fourth year under Longmuir, going from a 15-win season and a percentage of 117 to a 10-win season and a percentage of just under 97. headtopics.com

