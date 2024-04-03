Sky News Supports Vinnies CEO Sleepout for 14th Year

Sky News will join the St Vincent de Paul Society as a national partner for the 14th year in a row to support the annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout. The CEO Sleepout, which Sky News has been supporting since 2011, is into its 19th year as it aims to recruit as many chief executives as they can in the country to sleep rough on the streets for a night in solidarity with the homeless.

Sky News hosts a live broadcast each year from the sleepout, interviewing CEOs participating on the night and also in the lead-up to the event. So far in 2024, as many as 644 CEOs have registered for the event, while $187,221 has already been raised for the charity to tackle homelessness. Notable CEOs who have signed up for this year include Joe Kelly from the NRL’s Sydney Roosters, Greg Dyer from the Sydney Fish Market and Dominic Sullivan from PAYCE Foundatio

