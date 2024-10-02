Sky News: Qatar Airways, Misinformation Bill, Kamala Harris

Patrick Carlyon explains Qatar Airways ' bid to buy 25 per cent stake in Virgin Airlines , Senator Alex Antic explains why Liberals are opposing the misinformation bill . Plus, Josh Hammer on Kamala Harris peddling fake news on abortion.Patrick Carlyon explains Qatar Airways ' bid to buy 25 per cent stake in Virgin Airlines , Senator Alex Antic explains why Liberals are opposing the misinformation bill . Plus, Josh Hammer on Kamala Harris peddling fake news on abortion.

SkyNews.com.au Streaming Subscription $50 charged upfront for the first 12 months then automatically renews to $5 charged monthly. Renewals occur automatically unless cancelled as per full Terms and Conditions. Each payment, once made, is non-refundable, subject to law. Not in conjunction with any other offer. Prices after the first 12 months may be varied as per full Terms and Conditions. Content available through this subscription is not accessible outside Australia. See www.skynews.com.

For a step-by-step guide on how to cast to your TV or to find out if your TV is compatible, please visit ourCan I access the SkyNews.com.au Streaming Subscription service when I am overseas?

Qatar Airways Virgin Airlines Misinformation Bill Kamala Harris Abortion

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Qatar Airways To Take Stake In Virgin Australia, Fly To DohaQatar Airways plans to acquire a 25% stake in Virgin Australia, pending regulatory approval. This deal could see Qatar flying to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth under a 'wet-lease' agreement with Virgin as soon as mid-2025.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Qatar Airways plan to buy 25% stake in Virgin Australia could boost competition with QantasProposed sale would allow Virgin to offer long-haul flights and lower domestic prices, airline says, but watchdog will need to scrutinise deal

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Qatar Airways to take stake in Virgin Australia as it proposes Doha flightsVirgin says a 25 per cent stake would allow it to launch services to Doha, more than a year after Qatar Airways was rejected from doubling its flights to Australia.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Qatar Airways aims to buy 25 per cent stake in Virgin AustraliaVirgin Australia has announced it may soon be partly owned by Qatar Airways and proposes new long-haul flights between Australia and Doha.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

The Kamala Harris campaign has Fox News grasping at strawsRattled rightwing pundits keep trying out new lines of attack on Harris and Walz. Yet few of them are sticking

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Kamala Harris’ purported Irish ancestry highlights complicated backstory of identity and enslavementPresidential candidate’s potential ties to an Irish slave owner complicate narratives around colonial legacies and the proper place of Black Irish identity in history.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »