Sky News Australia Host Sharri Markson To Broadcast From Israel

Sky News Australia host Sharri Markson has announced her nightly program will be televised live from Israel on October 7.

Marking the one-year anniversary since the Hamas terror attacks, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and hundreds taken hostage, Sharri said it would be a “very significant and very emotional day”. “To mark this momentous occasion, the one year anniversary of the worst loss of life on the Jewish community, I'll be live from Israel.”

“All the best until then, Shana Tova. May the year ahead be better than this last one,” she told viewers.

Israel Hamas Sharri Markson Sky News Australia Terrorism

