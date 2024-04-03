Skoda Octavia Sportline: A New Variant for the Australian Market

Passenger cars may not be as popular as they once were in Australia, but the Skoda Octavia is as important as ever for the Czech brand. As SUVs and utes continue to strengthen their hold on the Australian new car market, it’s easy to forget sedans and wagons like the Octavia exist. Such is the decline that most other brands are withdrawing from the larger passenger segments. But not Skoda.

It has just added a new variant of the Octavia called the Sportline, previously promised years ago but only arriving as part of the MY24 range that continues to go without the price-leading base Ambition grade and instead bolsters the existing Style and RS with this new starter here. Priced identically to the comfort-focused Style, the 2024 Skoda Octavia Sportline has some proper changes that go beyond just black packs and body kits. There’s revised suspension, new upholsteries, sportier seats, as well as selectable drive modes and paddleshifters for a more dynamic experienc

