Skoda cars accused of self-locking incidents with babies and toddlers inside

Automaker Skoda insists there is nothing wrong with the locking system on its cars despite 9news.com.au learning of more incidents where babies and toddlers have suddenly been self-locked inside very new vehicles. Sydney mother Georgina﻿, who did not want her family name published, told 9news.com.

au her two-year-old son was helplessly trapped in their Skoda Karoq in exactly the same way a Like the Queensland case, where parents Lewis and Sarah Cianci described their Skoda Kodiaq freakishly locking itself while their baby and high-tech key fob was inside the SUV, Georgina's son was only freed by smashing a window. The Cianci family said their Skoda locked itself, trapping their baby - and their keys - inside on a sweltering day. (9News) Georgina said she had noticed the locking system on her ﻿$45,000 Karoq doing "funny things" in the months leading up to her boy being trapped, in 2022. "Sometimes, whenever we just left the car and shut the door, it would lock by itself," she sai





