Skilled worker shortages, a lack of commercial scale technology, and broken environmental approvals are weighing on Labor’s green neo-industrial policy plans.

Labor has left open the door to the potential expanded use of direct taxpayer funded industry grants or US-style production credits to spur the shift towards higher-value exports of green metals and energy.
Potential risks include juicing an economy already running at full employment, which could worsen inflation pressures and keep interest rates high.As a result, the government will have no further big-ticket Australian IRA-type announcements to make this year, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced in Washington last week that Labor would provideunderstands. The pause will disappoint union, big business and industry advocates calling for a rapid and large-scale response.
Mr Albanese said in May the US president’s green-energy stimulus package could send capital fleeing Australia for the United States, and that an Australian-plan would “address that”.Since then, Labor has faced repeated calls from industry groups and climate policy advocates for up toto ensure Australian minerals undergo domestic upstream green and carbon-free manufacturing to boost export earnings.
“They need to provide a policy framework. At the end of the day, when America throws $1 trillion on the table in subsidies and you’re competing against China, when you leave it to the free market you miss out.”conomy-wide green transition industry policy
“While important building blocks are now in place and progress has been made, we will need to do even more to secure sufficient renewable energy generation, transmission and storage to meet our ambitions,” he said.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theage | Read more ⮕
Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕