Siya Kolisi’s South Africa understand the ties between team and people

that the organising committee realised no one had a trophy to give the winner. The old Wallaby prop Nicholas Shehadie got a call one morning from his co-chair, John Kendall-Carpenter. “Son,” Shehadie remembered Kendall-Carpenter saying over the phone, “we’ve got a problem.” Kendall-Carpenter found one in the vault at Garrard at Regent Street.

At the Stade de France on Saturday night the trophy was there in a locked box on the sidelines in front of the players’ tunnel. There was a scramble to move it onto a plinth in the seconds before the teams came onto the pitch. A man was barking instructions to two women, who both had to put on clean white gloves just to lift it and shift it a metre. It was funny to watch the thing be treated with such reverence, as if it were a holy artefact.

Kolisi is right alongside McCaw now, packing down on the other side of the back row. It almost feels like rugby heresy to say it, but what he and his team have done in the last five years stands comparison with what McCaw’s All Blacks did in 2011, when McCaw playing with on one broken foot, steered his team through the knock-out rounds, and 2015, when they played untouchable rugby. Hell, maybe it even outstrips it. headtopics.com

There were a lot of good teams and great players who were dreaming of being where Kolisi is now, Antoine Dupont’s France, Johnny Sexton’s Ireland, Sam Cane’s New Zealand, even Owen Farrell’s England, who found, once they were here in France, that the prospect of winning it brought out their fiercest, and long forgotten, competitive instincts.

There’s never been a Rugby World Cup run quite like it. And there never will be, either, given that World Rugby have already promised to rearrange the timings of the draw to ensure the tournament never ends up being quite so lop-sided again.In the knockout rounds, they beat France by a single point, England by a single point, and New Zealand by a single point. The margins were as narrow as they get, but the gulf they represented was as wide as the Seine. headtopics.com

