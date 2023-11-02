Six of seven men found guilty of murdering Adelaide man Jason De Ieso file notice to appeal convictions

Eight men were charged with murder, including brothers Husain, Mohamed and Musa Alzuain and Daniel Mark Jalleh, Ross William Montgomery, Seywan Moradi, Kyle Lloyd Pryde and Nicholas Sianis. After a five-month trial and more than five days of deliberation, the jury found all men but Seywan Moradi guilty of murder.The ABC can reveal of the seven men found guilty, only Daniel Jalleh has not applied to appeal his conviction at this stage.

Documents for Musa Alzuain — the man prosecutors said fired the fatal shot that killed Mr De Ieso — suggest the trial judge "erred in failing to properly address the alibi evidence" for Musa Alzuain at midday on the day of the murder.

Most of the men have asked for their conviction to be set aside and an acquittal verdict entered, or in the alternative a re-trial ordered.'Every Palestinian life matters, like every Israeli life matters': Government urges Israel to observe rules of war

