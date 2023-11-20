Singtel Announces Leadership Changes at Optus

Singtel, Optus’ parent, announced that former StarHub CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos will be the new chief operations officer, while CFO Michael Venter will serve as interim CEO. Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian is also a potential candidate for the permanent CEO position. However, her chances may be affected by a recent corruption finding. Industry analysts suggest that the new CEO should have experience in the telecommunications sector.

Current CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin will continue working until next week





