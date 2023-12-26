Single mum turns designer dress into profitable business

When Courtney Fitzsimmons splashed out $3500 on a designer dress, she knew she spontaneously paid for something she was only going to wear once or twice. “I’m a single mum of four kids and could have paid half a term of school fees,” the 33-year-old tells 7Life. “I couldn’t return the runway dress from Zimmermann and I loved it too much to resell it.” Instead of letting her statement piece go to waste, she listed it on a fashion rental marketplace.

“Within just three weeks of listing it at $325 a hire, I’d made back my money,” Courtney says. The Australian CEO of a finance company has always invested in high-end pieces, so when she realised her little side hustle could lead to a lucrative business, she decided to cash in her wardrobe. “I’ve always been a fan of buying quality clothes and having a limited wardrobe, but a great one,” she explains. “Buying into the ‘fast fashion’ economy doesn’t sit well with me. I would never contribute to the $4 to





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Creates Web of Lies to Hide Lottery WinningsA woman in her 20s won a life-changing amount of money on the lottery. She created a web of lies to hide her winnings from her friends. She decided to share the news and the money with her single parent mother.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Sydney mum raises awareness about child pedestrian fatalitiesMichelle McLaughlin, a Sydney mum, shares her personal experience of losing her son in a pedestrian accident and raises awareness about the issue in Australia.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Mother's Shock as Son's Eye Turns White After Cat ScratchA mother was shocked when her son's eye turned white after being scratched by a cat. The family had been told by a doctor that the scratch was superficial and sent home, but the eye condition worsened.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Adelaide Mum's Kitchen Mishap Almost Kills Her and BabyAn Adelaide mum is lucky to be alive after a horrific moment in the kitchen almost killed her and her baby. Rachel Toyer remembers being extremely sleep-deprived as a new mother, getting about three hours of sleep a night while looking after her two-month-old son, Arlo.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Women's Hope to End Gender-Based ViolenceViolence against women in Australia is a national crisis that can only be addressed when politicians join business and community leaders to help turn the tide.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »