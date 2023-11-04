Simple and Delicious Feast with Guanciale, Sage, and Bay

A recent trip to Rome reminded me of the deliciousness of simple flavours put together well. The right root vegetable with the right herb, a gutsy ingredient used sparingly to season another ingredient that lends texture and body to absorb that gutsiness. Very often, you can use the humblest of ingredients to produce a stunning feast, with just some time in a pan and a sprinkling of something special.

So here is a simple but wonderful feast using guanciale, sage and bay to season a silky mess of soft onions and potato, and oranges and olives to add sparkle to a crisp, refreshing salad. The crisp breadcrumbs make a tantalisingly crunchy top for these golden potatoes with their sweet onions, salty pork and earthy sage. The gratin can be reheated several times, with the flavours becoming richer and more sumptuous with every sitting. Cut the potatoes as thinly as possible (ideally use a mandoline, without doing any damage to yourself) and put in a large bowl of cold water as you slice them – this will help get rid of any starchiness; add a squeeze of lemon to the bowl and the potatoes will stay snowy-white. Put a large frying pan on a medium-high heat and pour in three tablespoons of olive oil. Add the guanciale and cook for four to five minutes, until the fat turns translucent

