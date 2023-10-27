Simon Poidevin’s take: In the Rugby World Cup final, a story of leaders, subs and history

On June 24, 1995 at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa dramatically defeated New Zealand 15 to 12 in extra time of the third Rugby World Cup final, courtesy of a Joel Stransky drop-goal in the last seven minutes of the game.

South African president Nelson Mandela hands over the Webb Ellis Cup to Springboks captain Francois Pienaar in 1995.The atmosphere at Ellis Park was electric. Giant 119 kg All Black winger Jonah Lomu had torn defences apart leading up to the final and was expected to do the same in Johannesburg. But the Springboks and especially scrum-half Joost van der Westhuizen had other ideas, and continually put their bodies on the line to shut the big man down.

Kolisi and his team will undoubtedly draw inspiration from the events of 1995 as the Springboks and All Blacks – who have both won the tournament three times – meet for the first time in a Rugby World Cup final since that dramatic day. It promises to be a titanic battle. headtopics.com

Several of the South African team are already World Cup winners, including Cheslin Kolbe and Handre Pollard (hugging at left), Faf de Klerk (front) RG Snyman and Franco Mostert.against England, especially the front row, Rassie Erasmus and his coaches have changed the mix for the final with a high-risk and ruthless selection strategy. Scrum-half Faf de Klerk and flyhalf Handre Pollard – both Cup winners from 2019 – will start.

The set-piece battle will be fascinating. It’s hard to separate the front-rows and replacements in power and precision, however New Zealand will have the luxury of a fresh specialist hooker in the impressive Samisoni Taukei’aho. As good as Bongi Mbonambi is, if he can’t last the duration then the Springboks will have to turn to 37-year-old Deon Fourie, who plays both as a hooker and loose forward. headtopics.com

Read more:

FinancialReview »

Next Rugby World Cup, to be held in Australia, moved to avoid clashes with NRL and AFL finalsRugby: A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕

Final to decide greatest rugby nation of all-time... but change is coming: RWC Talking PointsRugby: A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕

‘End is nigh’: Wallabies clean-out spells depressing end for EddieRugby: A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕

Green and gold fever grips S.Africa ahead of Rugby World Cup finalFrom restaurant cooks to street workers, Springbok jersey-wearing South Africans are ubiquitous in Johannesburg, as a frenzied mood grips the nation in anticipation of Saturday's Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup in Australia shifted to avoid clashes with NRL, AFL finalsThe 2027 tournament will also be expanded to 24 teams, and there will be a new global, 12-team competition featuring the Wallabies. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup in Australia shifted to avoid clashes with NRL, AFL finalsThe 2027 tournament will also be expanded to 24 teams, and there will be a new global, 12-team competition featuring the Wallabies. Read more ⮕