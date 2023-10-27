Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Birmingham has backed Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong's pushback against the Greens on labelling Israel's siege on Gaza as a war crime."We are dealing with a situation where the most appalling and atrocious terrorist attack was undertaken.

"And while every innocent life matters, and we grieve rightly for all, whether they are Israeli or Palestinian, or others who have been caught up in this saga. “We cannot create circumstances where some sort of false moral equivalence is drawn between the actions of Hamas, who launched a targeted deliberate assault against innocent civilians.

“And Israel, who in defence of their nation are trying to disable Hamas from being a terrorist threat in the future."

