Simon Birmingham on international insecurity and the Liberal party’s broad church

about Australia's international alliances, the insecurity that comes with global conflict, and the changing face of the Liberal party

Simon Birmingham slams Greens for labelling Israel’s actions in Gaza as a war crimeShadow Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Birmingham has backed Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong's pushback against the Greens on labelling Israel's siege on Gaza as a war crime. 'The stance taken by the Greens and others is disgraceful,' he told Sky News Australia. Read more ⮕

Liberal Party reveals former candidate and Pesutto staffer as by-election pickA former candidate and staffer with Opposition Leader John Pesutto has won Liberal Party preselection for the by-election triggered by Daniel Andrews' resignation. Read more ⮕

Liberal MP delivers ultimatum to force Bridget Archer from oppositionIn a major internal flare-up for Peter Dutton, a Tasmanian MP is trying to force his neighbouring colleague out of the party for alleged disloyalty. Read more ⮕

A demonstration and a diver: photos of the dayThe Guardian’s picture editors select photographs from around the world Read more ⮕

A crowd of swans and a solitary oryx – readers’ best photosA selection of Guardian readers’ photographs from around the world Read more ⮕

The Guardian view on America’s new speaker: the right gets its manEditorial: The US has got its federal government back. But Mike Johnson is not an answer to the nation’s political dysfunction Read more ⮕