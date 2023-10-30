Significant win for casual workers and employers in Australia

The Australian Hotels Association CEO Stephen Ferguson says many industry groups have expressed concerns with the way the casuals’ portion of the Closing Loopholes bill has been drafted.

“The government has listened to us and what they’ve done, there are two key sections in the bill – one of which will be removed,” Mr Ferguson told Sky News Australia. “That’s the section that relates to civil penalties of up to $93,000 where a business such as a hotelier mistakenly classified someone as a casual when they should have been a permanent.

“Those problems, those areas, those disputes will now just remain with the Fair Work Commission – the independent umpire – and they’ll be able to settle any questions around that.” He said the second key section has also been amended to expand the definition of who counts as a “casual” worker. headtopics.com

“It’s a win for workers, especially those who want to stay casual, and it’s a win for employers where they can have the flexibility to put staff on when they need them.”

