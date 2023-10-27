Sign up for First Thing: the Guardian's US morning briefing

Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our

Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our

Read more:

GuardianAus »

A crowd of swans and a solitary oryx – readers’ best photosA selection of Guardian readers’ photographs from around the world Read more ⮕

A demonstration and a diver: photos of the dayThe Guardian’s picture editors select photographs from around the world Read more ⮕

Moulin Rouge in Warsaw and sheep in Madrid: photos of the dayThe Guardian’s picture editors select photographs from around the world Read more ⮕

‘Looked like a Bulldog’: Player club ’had to sign’The Bulldogs have continued their retention and recruitment drive with Josh Curran joining the club on a two-year deal after the Warriors granted him a release with 12 months to run on his contract. Read more ⮕

‘Sign me up’: Mike Tyson challenged to a fight in rowdy and wild press conferenceBoxing: John Fury, father of WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson, bizarrely tried to get involved in the face-odd between his son and Francis Ngannou Read more ⮕

Collingwood delist CEO’s son, fringe players re-signIn a bitter-sweet post-script to Collingwood’s premiership for the Kelly family, 23-year-old Will Kelly has been let go by the club after five games in as many seasons in the black and white. Read more ⮕