‘Sign me up’: Mike Tyson challenged to a fight in rowdy and wild press conference

Mike Tyson at the press conference ahead of the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)“I thought if he can do that, he can be champion of the world.”“I’m gunna knock that big stiff spark out,” Tyson started, microphone in hand, as his old man shouted in the background like a carnival spruiker.“No matter who he trains with,” Tyson Fury continued. “No matter what he brings ...”“My right hand is going to detonate in your face, you big ugly dosser.

At which point, he then shifted his gaze to that retired champ sat at the opposite end of the table -- a man after whom he named his own son.“Any man alive wants to fight John Fury, here I am ready to go.Of course once, Iron Mike would’ve leapt up and across Bob Arum in an attempt to devour the former bare knuckle boxer whole.Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou react in the face off. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)But John Fury wasn’t done.

“Let me tell you my brother,” the old man continued, getting louder again, “the world is gunna see what’s going to happen to your man.“And if I’m wrong you and me will fight straight after.”“Tyson Fury, the man of all men,” John could be heard saying above the din. “A man what can’t be culled.“Maybe not you,” Ngannou replied, grinning, “but your son.”“Take your glasses off son so I can see the fear in your eyes,” he shouted. headtopics.com

Ngannou, meanwhile, spoke of his own journey to this point, and how he had effectively dreamed the moment into reality.Same as the fighter dubbed Predator also thanked Fury “for taking the fight, taking the risk”.“He might go to sleep. So I appreciate his courage.”Elsewhere, there was also talk about that famed Ngannou power, with Mike Tyson explaining: “Tyson Fury can take a punch, but this is a different punch”.

“I’m ready to rock ‘n’ roll,” replied a fella so confident he already has a unification blockbuster booked against Oleksandr Usyk on December 23.“I’m still number one.“We’re going to see if he has the guts to trade with the heavyweight champion of the world.“(Laughs) I wasn’t convinced by Deontay Wilder’s power until he knocked me down with it about 14 times. And now I’m convinced.Ngannou, in reply, grinned while revealing he also had some “wrestling tricks” for his rival. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOXSportsAUS »

’Happily beat the crap out of him’: Aussie champ responds to surprise Fury ‘prize fight’ call-outBoxing: Francis Ngannou was left bemused by a confident Tyson Fury speaking to TNT Boxing, as Fury divulged his specific plan of attack in their upcoming bout. Read more ⮕

‘I’m a matador’: Fury relaxed and rowdy before absurd Ngannou boutThere was no sign of nerves as Tyson Fury went through his final workout in Riyadh – and why would there be, with his opponent looking every inch a boxing novice Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury’s classy message to Volk as Aussie explains press conference tearsUFC: Alexander Volkanovski has opened up on his mental health following his defeat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, explaining why he needed this fight and needs frequent fights. Read more ⮕

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese takes AUKUS hopes to new US House Speaker Mike JohnsonAnthony Albanese personally lobbies America's new house speaker to help cement the AUKUS submarines deal by the end of this year – just a day after Mike Johnson's appointment to the powerful job. Read more ⮕

Mike Johnson becomes Republicans’ fourth House speaker nominee with support unclearHouse expected to vote on Louisiana Republican for speaker but it remains unseen if Republican infighting will continue to stymie progress Read more ⮕

Trump-aligned Mike Johnson elected US SpeakerHard line Republican Mike Johnson has been elected Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, following weeks of chaos after the ouster of Kevin McCarthy. Read more ⮕