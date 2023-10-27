‘Sign me up’: Mike Tyson challenged to a fight in rowdy and wild press conference

Mike Tyson at the press conference ahead of the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)“I thought if he can do that, he can be champion of the world.”“I’m gunna knock that big stiff spark out,” Tyson started, microphone in hand, as his old man shouted in the background like a carnival spruiker.“No matter who he trains with,” Tyson Fury continued. “No matter what he brings ...”“My right hand is going to detonate in your face, you big ugly dosser.
At which point, he then shifted his gaze to that retired champ sat at the opposite end of the table -- a man after whom he named his own son.“Any man alive wants to fight John Fury, here I am ready to go.Of course once, Iron Mike would’ve leapt up and across Bob Arum in an attempt to devour the former bare knuckle boxer whole.Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou react in the face off. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)But John Fury wasn’t done.
“Let me tell you my brother,” the old man continued, getting louder again, “the world is gunna see what’s going to happen to your man.“And if I’m wrong you and me will fight straight after.”“Tyson Fury, the man of all men,” John could be heard saying above the din. “A man what can’t be culled.“Maybe not you,” Ngannou replied, grinning, “but your son.”“Take your glasses off son so I can see the fear in your eyes,” he shouted. headtopics.com
Ngannou, meanwhile, spoke of his own journey to this point, and how he had effectively dreamed the moment into reality.Same as the fighter dubbed Predator also thanked Fury “for taking the fight, taking the risk”.“He might go to sleep. So I appreciate his courage.”Elsewhere, there was also talk about that famed Ngannou power, with Mike Tyson explaining: “Tyson Fury can take a punch, but this is a different punch”.
“I’m ready to rock ‘n’ roll,” replied a fella so confident he already has a unification blockbuster booked against Oleksandr Usyk on December 23.“I’m still number one.“We’re going to see if he has the guts to trade with the heavyweight champion of the world.“(Laughs) I wasn’t convinced by Deontay Wilder’s power until he knocked me down with it about 14 times. And now I’m convinced.Ngannou, in reply, grinned while revealing he also had some “wrestling tricks” for his rival. headtopics.com