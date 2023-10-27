Sickening head clash brings AFLW to halt

Sun Elise Barwick had been charging towards to footy on the wing inside the opening minute when Giant Jessica Doyle came from the other direction.
The duo then collided in a nasty head clash that left Barwick lying motionless on the Heritage Bank Stadium turf in shock scenes.“She’s been able to respond to the trainers at the moment. Serious concerns down here at ground level.October 27, 2023Fox Footy commentator Ben Waterworth described it as a “huge collision” as play was stopped to allow medical staff to safely get to Barwick’s aid.
“Doyle came in nice and low as you want your players to do in those occasions,” commentator Dan Harford added.It was a tough way for Barwick’s night to end in just her fourth AFLW game. The Tassie product only signed with the Suns as an injury replacement in August but quickly impressed to make her debut earlier this month. headtopics.com
Barwick was taken from the field on the stretcher, with GWS skipper Alicia Eva seen going over to check on the injured Sun.The Suns later confirmed Barwick was up and walking around the rooms in great signs for the 24-year-old, who will take no further part in Friday’s contest.
Barwick wasn't the only injury concern in Gold Coast's 31-point win over GWS, with star mid Charlie Rowbottom leaving the match early. Rowbottom's ankle appeared to get caught in an awkward tackle in the final term - she headed straight for the bench and played no further part in the contest.