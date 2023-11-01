Show some respect: Tourists cross the line on cultural appropriation

Cultural appropriation doesn’t apply to everything. Many cultural exchanges are perfectly benign, and some people might even be pleased that their cultural symbols are adopted in playful ways on the international stage.And yes, you can keep on eating pho, using French words like “rendezvous” and “aperitif”, and watching Korean movies on Netflix. You can show cultural appreciation by visiting museums, and learning more about local history and religious practices.

Cultural appropriation, however, is about a lack of respect, particularly when foisted on a minority culture by a more economically dominant majority culture – for example by Western tourists in Asia or Africa.

The term was coined in the 1980s in academic writing about colonialism. Appropriation is about adopting an object, symbol, behaviour or ritual practice from a culture that is marginalised, oppressed or poor, especially if that culture derives no credit or profit from it.

Appropriation is also about adopting an aspect of culture without making any attempt to understand its cultural, social or spiritual significance.There’s nothing wrong with participating in a tea ceremony in Japan and learning about its ritual significance. But there’s something very wrong about casually getting a Buddhist tattoo, buying a fake Aboriginal artwork, or wearing a sombrero to a party.

Needless to say, lines are blurred, so context and motivation are important. If you don a sari for an Instagram shot in a Hindu temple, that’s tactless appropriation. If you’re invited to wear one to an Indian wedding by the bride, that’s a clear invitation, and an opportunity for cultural appreciation.How do you avoid cultural appropriation? First, ask yourself what your purpose is.

