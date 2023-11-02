‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Medical records of 7,000 patients accessed by pharmacist ‘without authority’

Alfred Health CEO Andrew Way apologised for the former employee's actions on Thursday, telling 3AW’s Neil Mitchell it was “terrible” and it “shouldn't have happened”. A former Alfred Health pharmacist has been dismissed after accessing more than 7,000 patients medical records without authorisation. Picture : NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

“We should have been able to pick this up earlier and we're putting in processes to improve the likelihood of that happening,” he said. The CEO admitted there were well-known people who had been treated at the hospital and whose records were on file, but he would not say whether any of them were among the 7,000 patients whose records had been accessed.Mitchell pointed out that if – as suggested – the records were accessed out of “curiosity”, then the former employee would be more likely to look up well known people, before noting that former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews had been treated at the hospital.

Alfred Health became aware of the misconduct after a fellow staff member reported receiving an alert about their MyHealth Record being accessed despite there being no reason for this to have occurred. Alfred Health CEO Andrew Way refused to confirm or deny whether former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews - who was a patient at the hospital - was among those affected by the privacy breach. Picture: David Crosling

“Accessing patient information when not directly involved a patient’s care is completely unacceptable and we unreservedly apologise for the healthcare worker’s misconduct,” Professor Way said in a statement.

