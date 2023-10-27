Should I buy an investment property now you only need a 5% deposit?

I’ve been watching the market falls and waiting for the right time to snatch up a discounted investment property to supplement my super. I’m happy that values are again going up as didn’t want to buy and lose money immediately. With that in mind, I’m also interested in the new 5 per cent deposit product from Commonwealth Bank. What do you think of my strategy and CBA’s offering? Simon

You’re right that the price growth has resumed across the country which, at least for now, gives a level of comfort for a purchaser as you don’t want to immediately be plunged into negative equity.Of course, buying with only a 5 per cent deposit increases the chance of price falls pushing a property’s value below what you owe on it.

The biggest annual increases in the capitals were seen in Perth (10.4 per cent), Adelaide (8.4 per cent), Darwin and Sydney, both 8.1 per cent. It is hardest for renters to find somewhere to live in Adelaide and Perth (0.4 per cent vacancy), Darwin (0.7 per cent) and Brisbane (0.8 per cent). “Australia remains a landlord’s market,” the Domain vacancy rates report said. headtopics.com

In other words, for those who can handle more rate rises, an investment property could represent a good income play, with the long-term, housing shortage-induced potential for some capital growth. Of course, in the interim, there can be tax benefits from deducting interest and other investment costs.The condition of the new ability to borrow up to 95 per cent for an investment from Australia’s largest lender (previously 90 per cent) is a higher interest rate – it is currently a variable 7.

Although I do agree with ultimately paying an investment property down, so you build an asset base, while investors still have a home (and so non-deductible) loan, you come out ahead by prioritising those latter repayments. headtopics.com

