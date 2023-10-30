‘Shot’ superstar exposes Poms’ ‘sad’ new reality as great calls to clean house

Going into this year’s Cricket World Cup, England were dreaming of defending the crown they worked so hard to win in front of their own fans in 2019.
A 100-run loss to India overnight condemned the Poms to their fifth defeat of the World Cup and their fourth-straight loss, with their only win coming against ninth-placed Bangladesh.Given the star power within the team’s ranks, former England skipper Nasser Hussain was left scratching his head at how they’ve somehow ended up rooted to the bottom of the ladder.
"How have a side that has Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root and Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler and Mark Wood and Adil Rashid and all the talent in that dressing room ended up in that position?" "They win a game, but then they make bad decisions for the next game. Then they double down on those bad decisions and make even worse decisions regarding the team."
It’s why former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes it’s time for the team to “be honest” and usher in a new era of white-ball cricketers. More than anything, it’s the fact the team has fallen well short of its publicised expectations in what is their last World Cup hurrah.“England came here with a level of expectation in the changing room, not just in the public, that they wanted to win this tournament,”“They will be too old or they’ll be doing various different other things, with the majority of them retired.
The reset Vaughan talks about will be a difficult one to enact, especially given the tight-knit bond within the team boasting a number of players who have spent years competing alongside each other."It's not just the fact that they're losing, they're not competing," Vaughan said.